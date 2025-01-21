Japan PM Ishiba Congratulates Trump on Inauguration

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Tuesday congratulated U.S. President Donald Trump on his inauguration.

"I want to work together with President Trump to strengthen the Japan-U.S. cooperative relationship and jointly pursue the realization of a free and open Indo-Pacific region," Ishiba said in a post on X, formerly Twitter.

Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya attended Trump's inauguration in Washington on Monday.

"The new administration finally starts," Iwaya told reporters there.

"We want to raise the Japan-U.S. relationship to a higher level," he said, referring to meetings being arranged between the Japanese and U.S. foreign ministers and among the foreign ministers of the Quad countries of Japan, the United States, Australia and India.

