Japan to Promote Kusunoki to National Police Head

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government Tuesday decided to promote Yoshinobu Kusunoki, deputy commissioner-general of the National Police Agency, to commissioner-general, effective from Monday.

Kusunoki, 58, set to replace Yasuhiro Tsuyuki, 61, has long worked in the field of transportation. During the administration of former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Kusunoki served as secretary to then Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga for four years.

At a cabinet meeting, the government also decided to name Yuji Sakoda, 56, head of the NPA's Security Bureau, as superintendent-general at Tokyo's Metropolitan Police Department to replace Yoshimi Ogata, 61. This appointment will take effect Jan. 28.

