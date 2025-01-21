Tama Home Again Named Worst in Price Negotiations with Suppliers

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry ministry on Tuesday named Tama Home Co. and two other companies as the worst in price negotiations with their suppliers.

This is the second time Tama Home has received the lowest rating in the category. The other two are Hajime Construction Co. and Miwa Lock Co.

“We will respond in a timely and appropriate manner after investigating the situation,” a Tama Home official said.

The government will give instructions and advice to lower-rated companies and urge them to make improvements.

The ministry conducted a survey of about 300,000 small companies across the country between September and November last year and received responses from about 51,000 of them.

