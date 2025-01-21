Swift, Independent Probe into Nakai Scandal Needed: Minister

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese internal affairs minister Seiichiro Murakami on Tuesday called for a swift and independent probe into a sex scandal centered around television personality Masahiro Nakai, including on the reported involvement of a Fuji Television Network Inc. employee.

"I ask that an investigation be conducted as soon as possible in an independent manner, and that the matter is handled appropriately to work on regaining the trust of sponsors and viewers," Murakami said.

Fuji Television President Koichi Minato announced at a press conference held on Friday that his company will set up an investigative committee with members mainly led by lawyers.

While a Fuji Television employee was reportedly involved in arranging the dinner at the center of the scandal, the company has denied such allegations.

Also on Tuesday, Kiyoto Saito, president of radio broadcaster Nippon Cultural Broadcasting Inc. who also serves as an outside board director of Fuji Media Holdings Inc., said that he has requested the Fuji Television parent to hold an extraordinary board meeting over the scandal.

