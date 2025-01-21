Japan Bracing for Possible Trump Tariffs

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japan’s industry minister, Yoji Muto, said Tuesday that his country needs to scrutinize the potential impact on Japanese companies of possible tariff measures by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump.

“It depends on whether we can respond appropriately, and we will communicate closely with the U.S. administration to deepen and develop Japan-U.S. economic relations in a way that serves Japan’s national interests,” Muto said of the possible tariffs.

Japanese agriculture minister Taku Eto separately said he sincerely hopes that U.S. tariffs will not be raised on Japanese agricultural products.

Meanwhile, Muto also referred to an executive order signed by Trump immediately after his inauguration on Monday to withdraw the United States from the Paris Agreement, an international framework to fight climate change.

“Climate change is an urgent issue. Global decarbonization efforts must move forward even as countries change their policies, ” the industry minister said.

