Abductee Families Seek Pressure on N. Korea as Trump Returns

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Takuya Yokota, who heads a group of families of Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea decades ago, urged the Japanese government Tuesday to work with the United States to press the reclusive state to return the abductees.

Yokota, 56, made the request in a statement released following the inauguration of Donald Trump as U.S. president. His older sister, Megumi, was abducted when she was 13.

In the statement, Yokota also called on the Japanese government to build a relationship of trust with the United States and deepen the bond between their leaders.

Sakie Yokota, the 88-year-old mother of Takuya and Megumi, said in a separate statement that she is very worried that she may not be able to see her daughter again.

Referring to Trump's meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un during his previous term, she asked Trump to help bring back the abductees by appealing to Kim.

