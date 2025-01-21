Nissan to End Production of AD Commercial Van in Nov.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Nissan Motor Co. will end production of its AD commercial van in November, company officials said Tuesday.

The move is believed to be part of the struggling Japanese automaker's efforts to curtail its production capacity globally.

While it could involve restructuring at the plant which makes the model, a Nissan official denied the company has decided on personnel cuts.

The AD van is being manufactured at the Shonan plant of Nissan Shatai Co., a subsidiary of Nissan, in Hiratsuka, Kanagawa Prefecture, south of Tokyo. In the year that ended in March last year, some 7,000 units of the model were produced.

The Shonan plant, Nissan Shatai's largest production base, has an annual production capacity of 150,000 units. It makes the NV 200 Vanette vehicle as well as the AD van.

