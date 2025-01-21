LDP Lawmakers Slam Easing of Visa Rules for Chinese Visitors

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--The relaxation of visa requirements for Chinese visitors, which was announced by the Japanese government last month, attracted criticism Tuesday at a meeting of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party.

Some of those opposing the easing of the rules mentioned overtourism and the difficulty of gaining public understanding for the move. Dissatisfaction was also expressed that the government did not notify the party of the move in advance.

“We want (the Foreign Ministry) to inform Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya that there are strict opinions (on the matter) inside the party,” Tsuyoshi Hoshino, head of the LDP’s foreign affairs division, told reporters after the meeting.

The government announced the move last month during Iwaya’s visit to China.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]