Cabbage Prices Triple in Japan after Unfavorable Weather

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Retail prices of cabbage in Japan averaged 553 yen per kilogram last week, 3.37 times the usual level, as harvest volume decreased following unfavorable weather conditions, according to an agriculture ministry survey.

The survey results, announced Tuesday, were based on data collected for three days through Thursday. Japan had high temperatures in summer, long rains and lack of sunshine in autumn, and low temperatures and little rain last month.

"Cabbage prices are expected to remain high for a while," a ministry official said.

The impact of surging cabbage prices is spreading.

Salad Club Inc., which sells packaged salads, reduced the amount of cabbage in its products as a temporary measure starting Friday.

