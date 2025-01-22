Ishiba to Call for Responsible Debates in Diet: Speech Draft

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba will call on both the ruling and opposition parties to hold thorough parliamentary debates in a responsible manner to build a broad consensus as he heads a minority government, a draft of his upcoming policy speech showed Tuesday.

According to the draft, Ishiba will position his regional revitalization policy as the remodeling of the Japanese archipelago in the current Reiwa era and express his determination to restore the vitality of the whole country.

On Friday, Ishiba will deliver his first annual policy address to both chambers of the Diet since he took office last October.

The prime minister will stress that he will explain as much as possible to gain support for the government's budget bill and tax reform legislation for fiscal 2025, as well as his social security, education and other policies, while listening to opposition parties' opinions.

He will underscore the need to make efforts to gain public understanding and sympathy through responsible discussions between the ruling and opposition parties.

