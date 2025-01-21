Japan, Laos Agree to Set Up Vice Ministerial Security Talks

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 21 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and his Lao counterpart, Sonexay Siphandone, met in Tokyo on Tuesday and agreed to launch talks between the two countries' vice foreign and defense ministers to boost security cooperation.

As this year marks the 70th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic ties, the two countries also issued a joint statement calling for upgrading their relationship to a comprehensive strategic partnership.

At a joint press conference, Ishiba stressed that he wants to further develop bilateral ties by working with the Lao prime minister.

The Lao leader unveiled a plan to extend visa exemptions for Japanese visitors to Laos from the current 15 days to 30 days.

The two leaders also agreed to expand trade, people-to-people and cultural exchanges and to collaborate for a free and open Indo-Pacific.

