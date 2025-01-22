SoftBank, Others Eye 500-B.-Dlr AI Investment in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

Washington, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Newly inaugurated U.S. President Donald Trump said Tuesday that Japan's SoftBank Group Corp. and U.S. technology giants OpenAI and Oracle Corp. will jointly invest 500 billion dollars in four years to develop artificial intelligence infrastructure in the United States.

"China is a competitor," Trump told a press conference joined by executives of the three companies including SoftBank CEO Masayoshi Son.

Stressing the importance of AI infrastructure for the United States to survive global technology competitions, Trump said he will help make "a lot of electricity" available for "colossal data centers" and plants to be built by the three firms through emergency declarations.

"This is the beginning of our golden age," Son said, after Trump noted that "the golden age of America begins right now" in his inaugural address the previous day. Son will be chairman of The Stargate Project, a joint company to undertake the AI infrastructure development. SoftBank supplies funds to the firm while OpenAI and Oracle are technically responsible.

With an initial investment of 100 billion dollars, the Stargate buildout has already started in Texas, SoftBank said, adding it is evaluating potential sites across the country for more campuses.

