Ichiro's U.S. Baseball Hall of Fame Induction Celebrated in Japan

Toyoyama, Aichi Pref./Kobe, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japanese people in places linked to Ichiro Suzuki expressed joy and congratulations Wednesday for the 51-year-old Japanese baseball legend's induction into the U.S. National Baseball Hall of Fame.

"His hard work has created value," Ichiro's 82-year-old father, Nobuyuki, told reporters in the town of Toyoyama, Aichi Prefecture, central Japan. "I just want to tell him, 'Good for you.'"

Nobuyuki taught Ichiro throughout his childhood and laid the foundation for him to become a successful hitter. Although Ichiro missed a unanimous vote for the hall of fame, the father said, "Being imperfect is just right."

In the town where Ichiro was born, Masami Kawai, 81, owns a sporting goods store where the baseball legend has bought bats and gloves since elementary school. "I thought he would become a wonderful star because he was carefully using baseball equipment," Kawai recalled.

"Congratulations," said Tomohiro Kawamura, 51, who attended the same elementary and junior high schools as Ichiro and also played baseball with him. "He worked hard and played baseball seriously."

