Riken Begins to Develop New Supercomputer

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Riken, a Japanese government-backed research institute, said Wednesday that it has launched the development of a successor to its Fugaku supercomputer.

Riken aims to increase the calculation speed by tens of times by employing advanced artificial intelligence technology and to start operations of the new supercomputer around 2030.

Fugaku's full-scale operations started in 2021. It claimed top position in the global TOP500 ranking of calculation speed for four consecutive terms from June 2020 to November 2021.

Although Fugaku fell to sixth place in the latest ranking, it has remained first for 10 consecutive terms in two categories, including industrial computing power.

