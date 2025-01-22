Tokyo Assembly Election Set for June 22

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--The Tokyo metropolitan assembly election will be held on June 22, the election administration commission said Wednesday.

The focal point of the election will be whether the three parties aligned with Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike--Liberal Democratic Party, Komeito and Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group)--will be able to maintain a majority in the assembly.

The election results will likely influence the outcome of an election for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of Japan's parliament, due to be held this summer.

In the Tokyo election, the LDP is expected to face public backlash over a political funds scandal involving its assembly members. Komeito will reduce its number of candidates by one to 22.

A new regional political party established by Shinji Ishimaru, former mayor of Akitakata, Hiroshima Prefecture, and the runner-up in last year's Tokyo governor race, plans to field candidates in all 42 electoral districts in the Tokyo assembly election.

