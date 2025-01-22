Customer Harassment Pushes Part-Timers to Quit: Survey

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Harassment by customers is pushing part-time workers to quit their jobs quickly, a survey conducted by Japanese job information provider Mynavi Corp. suggested Wednesday.

In the survey, 34.2 pct of companies that had experienced customer harassment problems saw part-time workers quit within one month of employment. By contrast, only 22.7 pct of companies without customer harassment problems had such rapid staff departures.

Meanwhile, 36.7 pct of respondents said that they have not taken measures to prevent customer harassment.

Of those that have taken such measures, about 30 pct said they have drawn up basic guidelines against customer harassment, and around 10 pct each said that they interview employees to detect customer harassment, and that they have set up consultation windows.

The proportion of companies whose part-time workers faced customer harassment, such as yelling, within the past year was 45.7 pct.

