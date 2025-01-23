Only 40 Pct at TSE Make Simultaneous Bilingual Disclosures

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Only 40 pct of over 1,600 companies listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange's Prime section disclose key information except earnings summaries in Japanese and English simultaneously, a TSE survey has shown.

The survey results, released Wednesday, showed that, of the 1,639 companies listed on the TSE's top-tier section at the end of December last year, 51.7 pct disclosed "tanshin" summaries of their financial results in both languages simultaneously.

As for the key information subject to the TSE's timely disclosure rule other than tanshin, only 38.5 pct of the Prime section companies made simultaneous bilingual disclosures.

Meanwhile, 40.8 pct did not disclose any of the key information other than tanshin in English.

In April this year, the TSE will oblige all Prime section companies to disclose tanshin and other key information subject to the timely disclosure rule in Japanese and English simultaneously.

