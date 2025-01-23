1 of 3 People Attacked in Nagano Dies

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--A man attacked two men and a woman with an apparent knife near JR Nagano Station in the central Japan city of Nagano on Wednesday night, and one of the two men in his 40s died after being taken to a hospital, according to local police and other sources.

The attacker is at large with what appears to be a knife. He is not believed to be an acquaintance of any of the three attacked. Local police are investigating the incident as an attempted murder.

At around 8:05 p.m., police received an emergency call reporting that people were stabbed near the train station.

The three people were attacked while waiting at a bus stop, police sources said. The attacker is said to be slim, around 165 to 170 centimeters tall and apparently in his 40s or so. He fled the scene to the south by foot.

Following the incident, the Nagano city education board sent an email to parents, warning against going out at night for unnecessary purposes.

