No Abnormalities in Seawater off Fukushima: China Newspaper

Beijing, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Chinese researchers have found no abnormalities in concentrations of radioactive materials, such as cesium and strontium, in seawater collected near Japan's Fukushima No. 1 nuclear power plant, according to a Chinese newspaper report.

They have completed their analysis of seawater samples collected independently by Chinese experts near the release outlet of treated radioactive water from Tokyo Electric Power Company Holdings Inc.'s meltdown-stricken nuclear plant, said the report on Wednesday by the Global Times, affiliated with the Communist Party of China's People's Daily newspaper.

"Based on various monitoring data available so far, there is no indication that the discharge has affected marine life in the relevant waters," the paper said in its online edition.

Still, the Global Times said that "Japan's unilateral decision to initiate the discharge lacks legitimacy and reasonableness."

Saying that the results of a single test have their limitations, the paper called for the continuance of international monitoring under the International Atomic Energy Agency's framework.

