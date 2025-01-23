Houthi Rebels Release Crew of Nippon Yusen-Operated Ship

Newsfrom Japan

Jerusalem, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Yemen's pro-Iran Houthi militants have released the crew of the Galaxy Leader car carrier operated by Nippon Yusen K.K., which was seized in the Red Sea in November 2023, Houthi media reports said Wednesday.

The crew was freed following the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip between Israel and Palestinian militant group Hamas, which came into effect Sunday, according to the reports.

The Houthis had captured the ship's 25 crew members from various countries, which included Ukraine and the Philippines but not Japan.

The Houthis began attacking Israel in October 2023 in a show of solidarity with Hamas. Repeated raids in the Red Sea disrupted international maritime transport, forcing commercial ships to change their routes.

