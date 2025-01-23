Japan Electronics Unions to Seek 17,000-Yen Pay Scale Hike

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese Electrical, Electronic & Information Union said Thursday that its member unions will request a pay scale hike of at least 17,000 yen per month in the 2025 "shunto" spring wage negotiations.

The umbrella group for labor unions in the electronics industry aims to realize a significant increase amid rising prices through the biggest pay scale hike request for the industry.

"We will demand more than in the previous year to fulfill our role as a leading industry in Japan," Masashi Jinbo, head of the group, told a press conference.

The group is expected to formally adopt the uniform request at its central committee meeting Thursday afternoon.

In last year's shunto, the group sought a pay scale hike of at least 13,000 yen, the biggest amount since the current style of request was introduced in 1998.

