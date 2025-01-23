26 LDP Tokyo Assembly Members to Correct Funds Reports

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The Liberal Democratic Party group in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly said Thursday that 26 of its members will make corrections to their funds reports over a political money scandal involving the group.

Of the 26 members, Satoshi Udagawa, speaker of the assembly, has offered to resign from the post.

According to the results of an internal investigation released by the group the same day, some LDP members of the assembly did not pay some revenues from fundraising parties held in 2019 and 2022 to the LDP group, instead keeping a portion of the proceeds in their hands. Such funds were not booked in the income and expenditure reports of both the members and the group.

On Friday, the Tokyo District Public Prosecutors Office’s special investigation squad issued a summary indictment to an accountant of the LDP group for underreporting some 35 million yen as income in its political funds reports, while stopping short of indicting any member of the group.

