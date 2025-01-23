5.2-Magnitude Quake Rocks Fukushima Pref.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--An earthquake with an estimated magnitude of 5.2 occurred in Fukushima Prefecture, northeastern Japan, around 2:49 a.m. Thursday, the Japan Meteorological Agency said.

The quake, which happened in the prefecture's Aizu area at a depth of about 4 kilometers, logged a seismic intensity of lower 5 on the Japanese scale in the Fukushima village of Hinoemata.

Around 8:09 a.m., another quake occurred at the same location, registering an intensity of 4 in Hinoemata

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]