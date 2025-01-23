Nissan Cancels Small EV Production Plan in U.S.

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 22 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Nissan Motor Co. has canceled its plan to build a small electric vehicle model in Canton in the U.S. state of Mississippi, it was learned Wednesday.

The vehicle is one of the five EV models that were to be produced at the Canton plant. Nissan made the decision in consideration of a slowdown in EV demand and increasing competition.

There is no change in Nissan's plan to make the remaining four EV models, namely two SUVs and two sedans, at the Canton plant, according to an official of Nissan North America Inc.

By decreasing the EV models to be built at the plant, Nissan will be able to meet market needs better and manufacture a larger number of vehicles there, the official said.

A U.S. research company has said that the number of EVs sold in the United States rose 7 pct from the previous year to 1.3 million units in 2024, occupying 8 pct of the country's overall new vehicle market.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]