Japan Sets Guidelines for Investigations with Fake IDs

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Japan's National Police Agency on Thursday released newly compiled guidelines for undercover investigations that use fake identification documents to apply for "dark part-time jobs" such as robberies in an effort to deter such crimes.

The NPA concluded that although such investigations involve forgery of IDs, they can be regarded as justifiable acts as stipulated in the Penal Code and that they can be carried out under the current law.

The agency aims to introduce investigations using fake IDs as soon as implementation plans are formulated by prefectural police departments across the country.

According to the guidelines and other sources, investigations involving the use of fake IDs will be conducted in accordance with implementation plans approved by prefectural police chiefs, targeting crimes such as robbery, special fraud, investment fraud and romance fraud that are expected to be committed by those who apply for dark jobs.

Only when asked by crime rings, the investigators will send them images of fake IDs, such as a driver's license or a My Number personal ID card, with names and facial photos that differ from their own.

