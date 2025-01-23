Central Tokyo Condo Price Tops 100 M. Yen Again in 2024

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--The average unit price of new condominiums put up for sale in Tokyo's densely populated 23 special wards topped 100 million yen for the second straight year in 2024, a think tank said Thursday.

The average condo price came to 111.81 million yen, standing slightly below the 2023 figure of 114.83 million yen, according to Real Estate Economic Institute Co.

The average unit price of new condos in Tokyo and the neighboring prefectures of Kanagawa, Saitama and Chiba in 2024 stood at 78.20 million yen, down by 3.5 pct from the previous year's record 81.01 million yen. Condo prices remained pricey due to rising land prices, construction fees and personnel costs.

END

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]