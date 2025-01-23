Sony to Open New Commercial Complex in Ginza Sun.

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--Sony Group Corp. on Thursday held a media preview of Ginza Sony Park, a new commercial complex that will open in Tokyo’s upscale Ginza district on Sunday.

The new facility was built to replace the group’s iconic Sony Building. With the concept of an open park in Ginza, its floors will be used for art, music and other events.

In the building with five floors above ground and four below, there will be no regular tenants except a restaurant to be operated by the group on the third basement floor.

Initially, an experience-based art event will be held to showcase the group’s music, semiconductor and other businesses.

“We hope visitors will find a comfortable and favorite place,” said Daisuke Nagano, president of Sony Enterprise Co., which manages the new building.

