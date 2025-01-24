Japanese Journalist Ito's Documentary Nominated for Oscar

Newsfrom Japan

Silicon Valley, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--"Black Box Diaries," a documentary film directed by Japanese journalist Shiori Ito, received an Academy Awards nomination for documentary feature film Thursday.

Ito, a symbolic figure in the #MeToo movement in Japan, is the first Japanese nominee in the category.

The awards ceremony is scheduled to take place in Los Angeles on March 2.

"Black Box Diaries," with which she made a debut as a film director, documents her own investigation into the sexual assault committed on her by a former television journalist.

The film drew attention at the Sundance Film Festival, an event for independent films, which was held in the U.S. state of Utah in January last year.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]