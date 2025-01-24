Japan Diet Convenes for 150-Day Ordinary Session

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Diet, Japan's parliament, convened Friday for a 150-day ordinary session, the first such session for Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba, who leads a minority government.

The focus is whether Ishiba, also president of the ruling Liberal Democratic Party, will be able to win enough support from opposition parties and enact the government's draft budget for fiscal 2025 before the March 31 end of the current fiscal year.

The ruling and opposition parties are seen engaging in heated Diet battles ahead of this summer's elections for the House of Councillors, the upper chamber of the Diet, and the Tokyo metropolitan assembly.

"The government will make efforts so that in-depth discussions will be held and better results will be obtained," Ishiba told reporters.

Yoshihiko Noda, leader of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, expressed his eagerness to create a positive momentum for his party to achieve a breakthrough in the Upper House election.

