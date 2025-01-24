57 Months Sought for Ohtani's Ex-Interpreter

Newsfrom Japan

New York, Jan. 23 (Jiji Press)--U.S. federal prosecutors sought Thursday a prison term of four years and nine months and a three-year probation after the release for Ippei Mizuhara, a former interpreter for Major League Baseball superstar Shohei Ohtani, on charges including bank fraud.

The prosecutors revealed this in a document submitted to a California court. The ruling will be handed down Feb. 6.

The defendant's conduct "has harmed Mr. Ohtani in more ways than simply economic harm," the document said, noting that Mizuhara particularly harmed the Los Angeles Dodgers player's "greatest asset--his reputation and goodwill."

"This kind of betrayal and greed calls for a significant term of imprisonment," it also said.

Meanwhile, the prosecutors significantly reduced their demand for prison term for Mizuhara, 40, from the possible maximum period of 33 years, regarding his early acceptance of plea bargain, which eased their burden related to investigation, as "evidence of his respect for the law."

