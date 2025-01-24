Toyota Mobility, Good Speed Face Biz Improvement Orders

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Financial Services Agency said Friday that it has issued business improvement orders to car dealer Toyota Mobility Tokyo Inc. and used car dealer Good Speed Co. under the insurance business law.

The FSA concluded that the Toyota Motor Corp. affiliate and Good Speed, both of which serve as insurance agents, had flaws with insurance sales or personal information management.

The financial industry regulator ordered the two firms to submit improvement plans by Feb. 21.

The FSA criticized serious flaws in Toyota Mobility's internal controls, citing its management's mindset that the insurance business was not the firm's mainline operations. The agency also said that the company failed to give customers explanations about why it recommended certain insurance products.

On Good Speed, the FSA said the head of a committee tasked with an internal probe into the company's fraudulent insurance claims scandal had falsified the investigation results.

