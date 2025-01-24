Japan Vows Efforts to Balance Economic Revival, Fiscal Consolidation

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--The Japanese government will strive to balance economic revitalization and fiscal consolidation, Finance Minister Katsunobu Kato said in a fiscal policy speech to the Diet on Friday.

"As we vigorously advance economic revitalization, we will also realize fiscal consolidation," Kato said.

Kato also asked for cooperation to swiftly pass the government's budget and other bills. The budget bill calls for general-account spending of more than 115 trillion yen, including on Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba's signature policies such as increasing subsidies to local governments and expenses on disaster prevention, boosting defense spending, and tackling the country's declining birthrate.

"We are focusing budget allocations on key policies and continuing spending reform efforts while taking into account economic and price trends," he explained.

The finance minister highlighted the need to improve Japan's fiscal health, as it is the worst among major countries. "Public finances are the cornerstone of trust in the nation," he said.

