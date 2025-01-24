Japan to Keep NTT Law Alive

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 24 (Jiji Press)--Japan's communications ministry said Friday that it will submit bills to parliament in late February to revise the laws on Nippon Telegraph and Telephone Corp. and telecommunications business.

The ministry had discussed since summer 2023 whether to scrap the NTT law, but Friday's announcement means that the law will be kept alive.

It concluded that it is appropriate to maintain many provisions in the law, including one obliging the government to hold some NTT shares.

The ruling Liberal Democratic Party had sought to abolish the NTT law to ease regulations on the company. But rival firms insisted that the law is necessary to ensure a level playing field.

In November last year, an advisory panel to the ministry, recommended that many provisions in the law should be maintained.

