Fuji TV Board to Meet on Monday to Discuss Nakai Scandal

Tokyo, Jan. 25 (Jiji Press)--The board of Fuji Television Network Inc. will meet on Monday as the Japanese broadcaster is under fire over its approach to a sex scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai, people familiar with the matter said Saturday.

The board is expected to discuss the company's response to calls for Fuji Television executives, including President Koichi Minato, to take responsibility over the scandal.

The company plans to hold an open press conference after the board meeting.

News reports say that a Fuji Television employee was involved in the scandal in which Nakai sexually assaulted a woman in June 2023 and paid a large amount of money to her to settle the case.

The broadcaster released a statement that denied an employee's involvement in the scandal. But it set up a committee of independent lawyers on Thursday to investigate the matter. The committee will come up with a report possibly at the end of March.

