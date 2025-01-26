INTERVIEW: Tomin First Adviser Ototake Keen to Use Social Media

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Tomin First no Kai (Tokyoites first group) aims to reach undecided voters in this summer's Tokyo metropolitan assembly election using social media, Hirotada Ototake, adviser to the regional political party, said in a recent interview with Jiji Press.

"Through social media outreach, we want to become an option for unaffiliated voters who have not decided for whom to vote" in the June 22 race, said Ototake, who is in charge of social media strategy for Tomin First.

"Tomin First thoroughly checks whether the information it sends out is accurate," he said, adding that "users also should be aware of the need to check whether information is true."

The comments came after slander and disinformation on social media were a major issue during last year's Tokyo and Hyogo gubernatorial elections.

Tomin First, for which Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike serves as special adviser, uses YouTube to explain its policies and streamline videos featuring the governor.

