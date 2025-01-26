Japan Customs Character Goods to Go on Sale

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Finance Ministry will allow companies to make and sell goods related to "Custom-kun," an official mascot character of Japanese customs.

The ministry hopes that selling character goods such as stuffed toys and stationery will make customs more familiar to people.

Born in 1993, Custom-kun is modeled on drug-sniffing dogs working at customs. It is popular for his rounded figure.

Custom-kun goods were once distributed for free at public relations events, but they ended up only in the hands of people who are interested in customs.

"If Custom-kun goods are sold at airports and ports as a souvenir, we will be able to increase contact with people we have never been able to approach before," a ministry official said.

