Owner Feels Greater Expectations for Convenience Stores as Lifeline

Newsfrom Japan

Kobe, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The huge earthquake that hit Kobe and other western Japan areas in 1995 has led to expectations that convenience stores will serve as a lifeline in times of disaster.

"The feeling of security that customers have toward convenience stores as infrastructure is incomparably larger than at the time" of the Hanshin-Awaji quake disaster, said Katsumi Murakami, who owns and runs a Lawson convenience stores in Kobe, the capital of Hyogo Prefecture.

After the temblor struck on Jan. 17, 1995, Murakami managed to reach his store from his home in the nearby city of Amagasaki by car.

In some areas, roads and buildings had collapsed due to the quake, which measured up to 7, highest on the Japanese seismic intensity scale.

Murakami found his shop flooded with water from burst pipes. Store items were scattered across the floor.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]