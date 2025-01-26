Man Arrested over Stabbing Spree in Japan's Nagano

Newsfrom Japan

Nagano, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--Japanese police arrested a 46-year-old man on Sunday over a stabbing spree that left one person dead and two others injured in the central city of Nagano on Wednesday.

The suspect, Yusuke Yaguchi, has remained silent during questioning by investigators, according to the Nagano prefectural police department.

Yaguchi and the victims are believed to have no acquaintance. Investigators suspect that the attacks were carried out indiscriminately.

The police arrested Yaguchi on suspicion of attempted murder, alleging that he stabbed a 46-year-old female company employee in the back with a knife near a bus stop outside JR Nagano Station, causing injuries that will take a week to recover.

In the incident, Hiroyoshi Maruyama, a 49-year-old male company employee, died of blood loss after being stabbed in the left chest and left shoulder. A 37-year-old male company employee was seriously injured after being stabbed in the back.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]