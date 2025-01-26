Hoshoryu Likely to Be Promoted to Highest Sumo Rank

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 26 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Sumo Association is likely to promote Hoshoryu to the highest rank of yokozuna in professional sumo after the Mongolian-born wrestler claimed the second title of his career in the sport's makuuchi top division at the January grand tournament on Sunday.

Hakkaku, head of the association, approved a request from the association's referee department to hold an extraordinary meeting of its executive board to discuss the promotion of the 25-year-old wrestler, who is currently at the second-highest rank of ozeki.

On Monday, Hakkaku is expected to ask the yokozuna promotion council to recommend Hoshoryu's promotion. The executive board is likely to approve the move on Wednesday.

Hoshoryu, a nephew of former yokozuna Asashoryu, will become the 74th overall and sixth Mongolian-born yokozuna. He won the January tournament with 12 wins and three losses after a 13-2 record in the previous November tournament.

Hoshoryu, whose real name is Sugarragchaa Byambasuren, was promoted to ozeki after claiming his first title in the July 2023 tournament.

