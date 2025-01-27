Japan LDP OKs Bill to Disclose Donors of at Least 10 M. Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japan's Liberal Democratic Party approved a draft bill Monday to require the disclosure of the names and other information of companies and other organizations that donate 10 million yen or more to political parties in a year.

The bill to revise the political funds control law, approved at a joint meeting of LDP divisions including the Political Reform Headquarters, is intended as a counterproposal to the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan's bill to prohibit such donations.

The LDP plans to submit its bill to the Diet, the country's parliament, by Friday.

The bill covers donations from companies and other organizations, including labor unions, to the head offices and political fund management organizations of political parties and political groups related to lawmakers who belong to political parties.

The internal affairs ministers would make public the names of donors and the amounts they donated by the end of March every year if the donors cross the threshold for disclosure, which is slightly stricter than the previously planned level of more than 10 million yen.

