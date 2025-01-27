Naito Securities to Raise Starting Pay to 300,000 Yen

Newsfrom Japan

Osaka, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Naito Securities Co. said Monday that it will raise its starting monthly pay for university graduates by 43,000 yen to 300,000 yen per month in April as part of broader wage increases on the back of strong earnings.

The Japanese company will raise pay scales for all of its 420 employees by 12.8 pct on average compared with April last year, its largest wage increase ever.

Larger Japanese rivals Daiwa Securities Group Inc. and Okasan Securities Group Inc. have already unveiled plan to raise their starting monthly pay above 300,000 yen in an effort to secure talented workers.

