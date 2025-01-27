Ishiba Defends Political Donations by Companies

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba on Monday reiterated his position of continuing to allow companies and other organizations to make donations to political parties.

"We are making efforts to ensure transparency" in such donations, Ishiba told a plenary meeting of the House of Representatives.

Ishiba was responding to a call from Yoshihiko Noda, head of the main opposition Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, to ban such political donations.

In the wake of a political funds scandal involving the Liberal Democratic Party's group in the Tokyo metropolitan assembly, Noda also demanded that Ishiba, also president of the LDP, reinvestigate whether LDP local chapters across the country have similar funds issues.

Ishiba replied that his party is not considering a reinvestigation at this stage. "We haven't confirmed any other cases" of failing to report revenues from fundraising events, he said.

