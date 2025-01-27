Ishin Demands April Removal of High School Aid Income Limit

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Opposition force Nippon Ishin no Kai (Japan Innovation Party) urged the ruling parties Monday to start work soon to scrap the income limit for financial aid to make high school tuition effectively free in April.

In the day's meeting of policy leaders of the three parties, the Liberal Democratic Party and Komeito in the ruling camp replied to Nippon Ishin that they will consider the issue.

The current aid supports students from households with an annual income of less than about 9.1 million yen.

"We don't have enough time," Nippon Ishin policy leader Hitoshi Aoyagi told reporters after the meeting, adding that the ruling camp should immediately ask the education ministry to work out details of the proposed measure.

At a working-level meeting among the three parties the same day, Nippon Ishin expressed its tolerance of some delays in the portion of measures in its package to realize free high school education for which preparations cannot be made in time.

