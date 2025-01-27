Fuji TV Pres., Chairman Resign amid Turmoil over Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. announced Monday that Koichi Minato resigned as president of its core subsidiary, Fuji Television Network Inc., effective immediately, to take the blame for turmoil caused by a sex scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai.

Shuji Kano also stepped down as chairman of the Japanese broadcaster and the holding firm the same day.

Kenji Shimizu, Fuji Media executive vice president, will become Fuji TV president Tuesday. Shimizu's appointment was decided at a board meeting of the TV network earlier in the day.

The network came under fire, after it quickly learned that Nakai had trouble with a woman in June 2023 but kept the information to a limited number of executives and other people concerned and continued to broadcast its regular program hosted by Nakai, who was a member of now-defunct pop group SMAP. A Fuji TV employee reportedly played some role in the trouble.

Minato's news conference on the matter on Jan. 17 also drew criticism as it prohibited broadcasting and video shooting. Since then, dozens of major Japanese companies have suspended commercials on Fuji TV.

At a press conference Monday, Kano apologized for failing to provide sufficient care to the woman "due to a lack of awareness of human rights" and offered a "sincere apology" to stakeholders including viewers and advertisers "for causing great concern." Then he stressed that the Fuji TV management "should be held responsible."

The media conference was also attended by Minato, Fuji TV Vice Chairman Ryunosuke Endo and Fuji Media President Osamu Kanemitsu.

Minato vowed to "cooperate with a third-party panel's investigation and make efforts to prevent a similar incident from happening again and renovate (Fuji TV's) corporate culture."

Endo said that "all full-time executives should take the blame" when asked about responsibility of Fuji Media Executive Managing Adviser Hisashi Hieda, who was absent from the news conference.

Noting that any human rights violation should not be allowed, the next Fuji TV president expressed intention to "strictly cope with" acts against such rights. "Without restoring trust, there will be no future for Fuji TV," Shimizu stressed.

Meanwhile, the Fuji side reiterated that none of its employees was involved in the Nakai problem.

The press conference, held without restrictions, was swamped by over 400 reporters and other media people.

