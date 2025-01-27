Fuji TV Pres. Resigns amid Turmoil over Nakai Scandal

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Fuji Media Holdings Inc. on Monday announced the resignation of Koichi Minato, president of its core subsidiary, Fuji Television Network Inc., effective the same day.

The Japanese broadcaster is under fire over its responses to a sex scandal involving former TV personality Masahiro Nakai, as an employee was reportedly involved in the scandal.

Kenji Shimizu, executive vice president of Fuji Media Holdings, will become the new president of Fuji Television on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Shuji Kano stepped down as chairman of Fuji Television and Fuji Media Holdings effective Monday.

