Japan Restaurant Sales Up 8.4 Pct in 2024

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Restaurant sales in Japan in 2024 grew 8.4 pct from the year before, up for the third straight year, the Japan Food Service Association said Monday.

Increases in menu prices following price hikes for ingredients drove up average customer spend and boosted overall restaurant sales.

Also, an increase in foreign travelers pushed up the sales of dinner restaurants with higher spending per customer.

By business type, all three restaurant categories enjoyed sales rises from the previous year, with fast food restaurants up 8.1 pct, family restaurants up 9.5 pct and dinner restaurants up 6.6 pct, respectively.

In December alone, overall restaurant sales in Japan went up 6.6 pct from a year before.

