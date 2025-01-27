Keidanren Sets 200-T.-Yen Capital Spending Target for FY '40

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--The Japan Business Federation, or Keidanren, on Monday disclosed a new target of increasing domestic corporate capital expenditures to 135 trillion yen in fiscal 2030 and 200 trillion yen in fiscal 2040.

Masakazu Tokura, chairman of the country's largest business group, unveiled the target at a joint meeting of the public and private sectors to expand domestic investment, held at the prime minister's office.

Keidanren hopes that the Japanese economy will achieve high growth through cooperation between the public and private sectors in investment in the areas of decarbonization and artificial intelligence.

Other participants in the meeting included Prime Minister Shigeru Ishiba and Bank of Japan Governor Kazuo Ueda.

Tokura asked the government to make strategic investment based on medium- to long-term plans to encourage investment by companies, saying that "we ask for powerful support."

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]