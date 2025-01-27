Japan's Yamato, Fujitsu to Begin Efficient Delivery Service

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Japanese logistics group Yamato Holdings Co. and system developer Fujitsu Ltd. said Monday that they will start a service in February to match shippers and transportation providers for efficient deliveries, aiming to counter truck driver shortages.

In the service, best transportation plans will be drawn up based on delivery schedule and cargo amount data put together on an open platform. The two companies aim to optimize deliveries across industries by loading packages from various clients onto a single truck and improving loading rates.

The service will be provided by Sustainable Shared Transport Inc., a Tokyo-based subsidiary of Yamato Holdings. Fujitsu, which helped develop the platform, will use the service as a shipper.

Using Yamato group's network, Sustainable Shared Transport will operate 16 transport services per day between Miyagi and Fukuoka prefectures. By around the end of March 2026, the daily number is seen rising to 80, including transportation by train and ship.

In Japan, there are concerns about declines in truck logistics capacities reflecting the labor shortages, an aging industry workforce and stricter overtime regulations.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]