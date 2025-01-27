Tokyo Police Arrest Members of Big Sex Worker Scout Group

Newsfrom Japan

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--Tokyo police Monday arrested two members of Natural, one of Japan's biggest sex worker scout groups, for allegedly introducing women to sexual service establishments.

The Metropolitan Police Department arrested Yuya Ogino, 32, and Ryosuke Itani, 27, on suspicion of violating the employment security law through harmful job introduction.

According to the department's division dealing with "yakuza" crime syndicates, Natural began its activities mainly in Tokyo's Kabukicho nightlife district around 2009.

The group had up to about 1,500 scouts nationwide, and its annual revenue is believed to have reached about 5 billion yen. The division suspects that some of the money may have gone to such syndicates.

On Monday, the Tokyo police searched dozens of locations related to Natural, including sexual service establishments, in Tokyo and some other prefectures.

[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]