Japan White Goods Shipments Up 1.4 Pct in 2024

Tokyo, Jan. 27 (Jiji Press)--White goods shipments in Japan in 2024 rose 1.4 pct from the previous year to 2,580.1 billion yen, the second highest on record, the Japan Electrical Manufacturers’ Association said Monday.

The shipments, shy of the record high of 2,685.3 billion yen scored in 1991, were pushed up by strong sales of air conditioners due to scorching summer heat and hikes in unit prices due to higher parts prices.

Air conditioner shipments climbed 6.7 pct.

With demand from foreign travelers expanding, beauty-related electronics such as hair dryers and electric shavers also fared well.

Meanwhile, refrigerators and washing machines saw their shipments drop 5.1 pct and 4.2 pct, respectively, after a boost from replacement demand triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

